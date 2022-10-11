Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $30,086.21 and $13.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Token Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 482,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,766 tokens. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @squirreldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance.

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squirrel Finance has a current supply of 482,874.64769386. The last known price of Squirrel Finance is 0.06196777 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $13.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squirrel.finance/.”

