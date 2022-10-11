SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells $76,464.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 1,516,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,266. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

