Stash (STASH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $989.53

Stash (STASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Stash token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Stash has a market cap of $989.53 and $201,080.00 worth of Stash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stash Profile

Stash was first traded on May 31st, 2022. Stash’s total supply is 519,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Stash is https://reddit.com/r/stashofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stash is stash.capital. Stash’s official Twitter account is @stashofficial_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stash is stashofficial.medium.com/about.

Stash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stash (STASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Stash has a current supply of 519,478.25 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stash is 0.00194528 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stash.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stash using one of the exchanges listed above.

