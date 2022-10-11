Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.52. 133,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

