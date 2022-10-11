Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 353,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

