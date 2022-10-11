Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. 277,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

