Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $262.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,943,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $263.64 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

