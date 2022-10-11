StockNews.com Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,054,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

