Studyum (STUD) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Studyum (STUD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Studyum has a total market capitalization of $15,723.03 and $17,404.00 worth of Studyum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Studyum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Studyum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Studyum Token Profile

Studyum launched on December 20th, 2021. Studyum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Studyum’s official Twitter account is @studyum_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Studyum’s official message board is studyum-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Studyum is https://reddit.com/r/studyum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Studyum is www.studyum.org.

Studyum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Studyum (STUD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Studyum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Studyum is 0.00315324 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.studyum.org.”

