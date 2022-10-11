SUPE 24-Hour Volume Tops $66,140.00 (SUPE)

SUPE (SUPE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, SUPE has traded down 35% against the dollar. One SUPE token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUPE has a market capitalization of $29,898.05 and $66,140.00 worth of SUPE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SUPE Profile

SUPE was first traded on September 12th, 2021. SUPE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SUPE’s official website is supe.com. SUPE’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity.

Buying and Selling SUPE

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPE (SUPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SUPE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SUPE is 0.02928034 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,348.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

