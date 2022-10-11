SWS Partners Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.9% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $5,011,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. 51,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.