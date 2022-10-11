Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.13

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 1265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.