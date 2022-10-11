Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

SYY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

