Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.85. 49,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 830,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,913,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

