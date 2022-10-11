The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 4894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

