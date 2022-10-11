The Dragon Gate (KOI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,954.65

The Dragon Gate (KOI) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. The Dragon Gate has a total market cap of $26,954.65 and approximately $11,890.00 worth of The Dragon Gate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Dragon Gate token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Dragon Gate has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Dragon Gate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.93 or 1.00029170 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022667 BTC.

The Dragon Gate Token Profile

The Dragon Gate (CRYPTO:KOI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2022. The Dragon Gate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Dragon Gate’s official Twitter account is @thedragongate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Dragon Gate’s official website is thedragongate.io. The Dragon Gate’s official message board is medium.com/@thedragongate.eth.

The Dragon Gate Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dragon Gate (KOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Dragon Gate has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Dragon Gate is 0.00002953 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $303.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thedragongate.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Dragon Gate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Dragon Gate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Dragon Gate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Dragon Gate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Dragon Gate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.