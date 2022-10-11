The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $94.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

