The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 36,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

