The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 142,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

