TheStreet Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of PNR opened at $41.02 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $80.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

