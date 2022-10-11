Thomasville National Bank Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.