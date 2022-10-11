Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 146,096 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,601,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE STRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 895,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRY. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Articles

