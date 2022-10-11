Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 4373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

