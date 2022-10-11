Traders Purchase High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of 244% compared to the typical daily volume of 933 put options.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. 25,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

