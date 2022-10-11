TransAlta Renewables Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

RNW stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$13.07 and a twelve month high of C$19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.85.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.