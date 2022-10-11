Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Up 1.2%

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 180,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 293,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

