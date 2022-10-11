Trickle (H2O) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,405.00

Trickle (H2O) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Trickle has a market cap of $32,326.01 and $20,405.00 worth of Trickle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trickle token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trickle has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trickle Profile

Trickle (H2O) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2022. Trickle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,064,333 tokens. The official website for Trickle is www.trickle.cloud. The official message board for Trickle is blog.trickle.cloud. Trickle’s official Twitter account is @trickledrip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trickle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trickle (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trickle has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trickle is 0.00140251 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,318.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trickle.cloud.”

