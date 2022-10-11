Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.43

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

