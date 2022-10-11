TTcoin (TC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119,488.70

TTcoin (TC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One TTcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TTcoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. TTcoin has a total market capitalization of $119,488.70 and $64.00 worth of TTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTcoin Profile

TTcoin launched on March 23rd, 2021. TTcoin’s total supply is 3,857,684,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,175,547,827 tokens. TTcoin’s official website is ttcoin.info. TTcoin’s official Twitter account is @ttcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TTcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TTcoin (TC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TTcoin has a current supply of 3,857,684,911.39 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TTcoin is 0.00011193 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

