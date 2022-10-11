UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.48

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 13595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.72.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
