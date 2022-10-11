Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

UNP stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.64. 3,093,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $191.65 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average is $224.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

