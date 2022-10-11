United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Shares of URI stock opened at $282.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

