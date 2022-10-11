Uranium Finance (URF) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Uranium Finance (URF) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Uranium Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uranium Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Uranium Finance has a market capitalization of $1,349.43 and $42,994.00 worth of Uranium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uranium Finance Profile

Uranium Finance was first traded on May 3rd, 2022. Uranium Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Uranium Finance’s official Twitter account is @finance_uranium. The official website for Uranium Finance is uranium.financial.

Buying and Selling Uranium Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Uranium Finance (URF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Uranium Finance has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uranium Finance is 0.00000336 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uranium.financial/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uranium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uranium Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uranium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

