Utility NFT Coin (UNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73,111.00

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Utility NFT Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utility NFT Coin has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utility NFT Coin has a market cap of $312,979.83 and $73,111.00 worth of Utility NFT Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Utility NFT Coin Profile

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Utility NFT Coin’s total supply is 19,999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Utility NFT Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_utility and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utility NFT Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utility NFT Coin is unsea.io. The official message board for Utility NFT Coin is medium.com/@unc.io.

Buying and Selling Utility NFT Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Utility NFT Coin (UNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Utility NFT Coin has a current supply of 19,999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Utility NFT Coin is 0.00031371 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,109.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unsea.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utility NFT Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utility NFT Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utility NFT Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

