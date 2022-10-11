Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VGT traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.06. 7,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.93 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.