Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $671,902.06

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $671,902.06 and $41.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network launched on November 11th, 2020. Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,602 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @vanillanetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanilla Network (VNLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vanilla Network has a current supply of 799,908.839536 with 567,164.9936304 in circulation. The last known price of Vanilla Network is 1.15620881 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vanilla.network.”

