Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 520,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Carvana comprises approximately 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Carvana worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

CVNA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $309.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

