Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

