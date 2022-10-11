Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 26,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

