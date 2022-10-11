VAULT (VAULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $82,430.16 and $7.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VAULT was first traded on June 4th, 2019. VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official website is www.vault.investments. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @vaultinvest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VAULT is https://reddit.com/r/vaultinvestments and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VAULT’s official message board is medium.com/@vaultinvestments.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAULT (VAULT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. VAULT has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 617,034.44724176 in circulation. The last known price of VAULT is 0.1334401 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vault.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

