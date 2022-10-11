Velhalla (SCAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,104.00

Velhalla (SCAR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Velhalla has a total market cap of $287,013.91 and $12,104.00 worth of Velhalla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velhalla has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Velhalla token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Velhalla

Velhalla’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. Velhalla’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,500,000 tokens. Velhalla’s official website is velhalla.io. Velhalla’s official message board is medium.com/@velhallaofficial1. Velhalla’s official Twitter account is @velhallaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velhalla Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velhalla (SCAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Velhalla has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Velhalla is 0.00104005 USD and is down -10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,339.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velhalla.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velhalla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velhalla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velhalla using one of the exchanges listed above.

