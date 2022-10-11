ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.66

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 133443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

ViacomCBS Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViacomCBS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ViacomCBS stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

