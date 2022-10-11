Vicewrld Price Tops $0.0001 (VICE)

Vicewrld (VICE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Vicewrld has a total market cap of $27,884.47 and $16.00 worth of Vicewrld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vicewrld token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vicewrld has traded down 57.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vicewrld

Vicewrld’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. Vicewrld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000,000 tokens. Vicewrld’s official message board is medium.com/@vicewrlddao. The Reddit community for Vicewrld is https://reddit.com/r/vicewrld_io. Vicewrld’s official Twitter account is @vicewrlddao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vicewrld’s official website is vicewrld.com.

Vicewrld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vicewrld (VICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vicewrld has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vicewrld is 0.00005117 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicewrld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vicewrld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vicewrld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vicewrld using one of the exchanges listed above.

