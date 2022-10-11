Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,764. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.13. Volta has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Volta had a negative return on equity of 89.56% and a negative net margin of 562.95%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Volta by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $6,177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Volta by 65.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

