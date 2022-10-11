Wallphy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60,169.48 (WALLPHY)

Wallphy (WALLPHY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Wallphy has a market capitalization of $60,169.48 and approximately $14,011.00 worth of Wallphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wallphy has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wallphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wallphy Profile

Wallphy’s genesis date was June 16th, 2022. Wallphy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wallphy’s official Twitter account is @wallphyllc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wallphy is www.wallphy.io.

Wallphy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wallphy (WALLPHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wallphy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wallphy is 0 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $277.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wallphy.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wallphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wallphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

