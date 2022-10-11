Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.68.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.94. 13,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.80. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $300.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
