Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.68.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.94. 13,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.80. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $300.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

