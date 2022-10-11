Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.