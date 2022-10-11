Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $20.07 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.53 and its 200-day moving average is $371.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

