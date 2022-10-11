West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,993 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $155.73. 78,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

