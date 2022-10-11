WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $96.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 115,518.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,009 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 932,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,970,000 after purchasing an additional 182,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,252,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

